British Prime Minister Theresa May is under intense pressure over her Brexit negotiations, and faces fierce criticism even from her senior colleagues.

To standing ovations, cheers and laughter, Boris Johnson, May's most powerful critic in her party, said in his speech her so-called Chequers plan to leave the European Union was a "cheat."

Asked whether she was cross with Johnson, who stole the show at her Conservative Party's annual conference, May told BBC television, "there are one of two things that Boris said that I'm cross about ... He wants to tear up our guarantee to the people of Northern Ireland."