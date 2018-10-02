WORLD
Britain's May under intense pressure as Brexit deadline nears
UK PM Theresa May (L) declined to speculate on whether she could see Boris Johnson as a future prime minister. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
October 2, 2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May is under intense pressure over her Brexit negotiations, and faces fierce criticism even from her senior colleagues. 

To standing ovations, cheers and laughter, Boris Johnson, May's most powerful critic in her party, said in his speech her so-called Chequers plan to leave the European Union was a "cheat."

Asked whether she was cross with Johnson, who stole the show at her Conservative Party's annual conference, May told BBC television, "there are one of two things that Boris said that I'm cross about ... He wants to tear up our guarantee to the people of Northern Ireland."

Showing little sign of considering changes to her Brexit blueprint, May said it was only her Chequers plan that could uphold the unity of the United Kingdom and declined to speculate on whether she could see Johnson as a future prime minister.

TRT World 's Simon McGregor-Wood has more from Birmingham. 

