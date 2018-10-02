Russia has completed the delivery of S-300 air defence systems to Syria, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

Shoigu said in televised remarks that Russia has delivered four S-300 launchers along with radars and support vehicles. Speaking during a Security Council meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin, Shoigu said it will take three months to train Syrian personnel to operate the system.

Moscow announced the S-300 delivery to Syria after the September 17 downing of a Russian reconnaissance plane by Syrian forces responding to an Israeli air strike, a friendly fire incident that stoked regional tensions.

Russia is a key ally of Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad, that intervened in the country's civil war in 2015.

Shoigu said the integration of Russian and Syrian air defence assets into a single automated system will be completed by October 20.

He added that the Russian military has also significantly strengthened its electronic warfare systems in Syria.

"We now control a close zone of up to 50 kilometres (30 miles) and the far zone of 200 kilometres (124 miles) from where attacks on the Syrian territory were launched," Shoigu said.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said she could not confirm that Russia had delivered the system to Syria but said it would be a "concern" if it had.