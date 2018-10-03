A gangster who made a Hollywood-esque helicopter jailbreak has been arrested in northern France after three months on the run, sources close to the inquiry said early Wednesday.

Police sources told Reuters that Redoine Faid, whom they had tracked since early July, after armed gunmen sprung him from jail to escape in a helicopter, was arrested in the town of Creil, north of Paris.

Faid's arrest was also confirmed by Gerard Collomb, the outgoing interior minister, whose resignation was accepted by President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

Faid, a career criminal with multiple convictions for armed robbery, was sprung from the prison in Reau, 50 kilometres (30 miles) southeast of Paris.

Two men posing as flight school students, who had already taken an introductory flight, forced a helicopter instructor at gunpoint to fly them to the jail.

The terrified pilot landed in the courtyard - the only part of the prison not fitted with anti-helicopter nets - prompting a heated debate in France about whether the country's prisons are secure enough.