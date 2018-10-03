WORLD
3 MIN READ
Wife of Malaysian ex-PM arrested in graft case
Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, has been arrested and is expected to be charged on Thursday in a graft scandal involving the 1MDB state investment fund.
Wife of Malaysian ex-PM arrested in graft case
Rosmah Mansor (L) and Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak show their ink-stained fingers after voting in Malaysia's general election in Pekan, Pahang, Malaysia, May 9, 2018. / Reuters
By John Jirik
October 3, 2018

Malaysia's anti-graft agency arrested former first lady Rosmah Mansor and expects to charge her in court on Thursday with money-laundering, among other infringements, it said.

Rosmah, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, was detained after being questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), it added.

"Rosmah will face several charges," the agency said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the charges covered infringements of a law against money laundering and other unlawful activities.

Her arrest follows three rounds of questioning by anti-graft agents over state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), from which U.S. authorities say more than $4.5 billion was misappropriated. Last Wednesday, she was questioned for nearly 13 hours.

Rosmah, 66, had arrived at the agency's headquarters at around 0300 GMT on Wednesday, wearing traditional Malay clothing in lime green and accompanied by her lawyers.

The agency did not say if the charges against her related to 1MDB. Lawyers for Rosmah had earlier said she had been arrested and that she w ould face money laundering charges.

RECOMMENDED

Najib, 64, himself faced questioning on Wednesday by the anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing division of Malaysia's police over a money laundering inquiry, media said.

Najib, whose coalition suffered a stunning election defeat in May, faces 32 charges ranging from money laundering to abuse of power and criminal breach of trust in the effort to uncover how billions of dollars went missing from 1MDB.

The couple's world has been turned upside down since Najib lost the election to his one-time mentor Mahathir Mohamad, who swiftly reopened a probe into 1MDB.

Corruption accusations have dogged Najib for years, and came to a head in 2015, when the Wall Street Journal reported that nearly $700 million in 1MDB funds was diverted to his personal bank account.

Rosmah has long been in the public eye over her penchant for handbags, jewellery and shopping sprees.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel detained 42 Palestinian journalists in 2025, including 8 women — report
Zohran Mamdani inaugurated as New York City mayor in historic public ceremony
Israel kills Palestinian child in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Yemen's Southern Transitional Council says Aden airport operations suspended
US says China's military drills near Taiwan 'unnecessarily' raise tensions, urges restraint
Russia hands over proof of Ukrainian attack on Putin residence to US
Boat carrying over 200 migrants capsizes off Gambia
Deadly New Year's Eve across Europe dampens celebrations
Israeli rights organisations slam Tel Aviv's ban on aid groups
Iran protests over economic woes turn deadly
Dead man returns to life: Ukraine fakes death of anti-Russian fighter
DRC accuses Rwanda of killing over 1,500 civilians in past month
Türkiye's Fidan, Kalin meet Ukraine's Umerov in Ankara
Russia to share findings of Ukraine's drone attack on Putin residence with US
India, Pakistan swap nuclear sites list despite frozen ties