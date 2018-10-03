POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Three researchers win 2018 Nobel Chemistry Prize
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement that scientists Frances Arnold, George Smith and Gregory Winter won the prize for using directed evolution to produce enzymes for new chemicals and pharmaceuticals.
Three researchers win 2018 Nobel Chemistry Prize
Pictures of the 2018 Nobel Prize laureates for chemistry: Frances H. Arnold of the United States, George P. Smith of the United States and Gregory P. Winter of Britain are displayed on a screen during the announcement at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Sweden on October 3, 2018. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
October 3, 2018

Scientists Frances Arnold, George Smith and Gregory Winter won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for research using directed evolution to produce enzymes and antibodies for new chemicals and pharmaceuticals, the award-giving body said on Wednesday.

Arnold, only the fifth woman to win a chemistry Nobel, was awarded half of the $1 million (9 million Swedish crown) prize while fellow American Smith and Winter of Britain shared the other half.

"This year's Nobel Laureates in Chemistry have been inspired by the power of evolution and used the same principles – genetic change and selection – to develop proteins that solve mankind's chemical problems," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

Second woman to win this year's prize

RECOMMENDED

Arnold is the second woman to win a Nobel prize this year after Canada's Donna Strickland shared the physics award on Tuesday.

The uses of enzymes, developed by her, include more environmentally-friendly manufacturing of chemical substances, such as pharmaceuticals, and the production of renewable fuels for a greener transport sector.

Smith developed a method using a virus that infects bacteria to produce new proteins while Winter used the same method for the directed evolution of antibodies, with the aim of producing new pharmaceuticals.

The prizes for achievements in science, literature and peace were created and funded in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901.

For the first time in decades, the Nobel line-up will not feature a literature award this year after a rift within the Swedish Academy over a rape scandal involving the husband of a board member left it unable to select a winner.

The science and peace prizes are selected by other bodies. Chemistry is the third of this year's Nobel Prizes after the winners of the medicine and physics awards were announced earlier this week.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Maduro says open to talks with US on drug trafficking
Israel detained 42 Palestinian journalists in 2025, including 8 women — report
Zohran Mamdani inaugurated as New York City mayor in historic public ceremony
Israel kills Palestinian child in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Yemen's Southern Transitional Council says Aden airport operations suspended
US says China's military drills near Taiwan 'unnecessarily' raise tensions, urges restraint
Russia hands over proof of Ukrainian attack on Putin residence to US
Boat carrying over 200 migrants capsizes off Gambia
Deadly New Year's Eve across Europe dampens celebrations
Israeli rights organisations slam Tel Aviv's ban on aid groups
Iran protests over economic woes turn deadly
Dead man returns to life: Ukraine fakes death of anti-Russian fighter
DRC accuses Rwanda of killing over 1,500 civilians in past month
Türkiye's Fidan, Kalin meet Ukraine's Umerov in Ankara
Russia to share findings of Ukraine's drone attack on Putin residence with US