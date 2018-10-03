US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Saudi Arabia's king "might not be there for two weeks" without US military support, as he sought to pressure the close American ally over rising oil prices.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Mississippi, Trump said, "I love the king, King Salman, but I said, 'King, we're protecting you. You might not be there for two weeks without us. You have to pay for your military, you have to pay.'"Trump didn't elaborate on when he spoke to the king. Trump and King Salman last shared a reported telephone call on Saturday.

US-Saudi relations

Despite the harsh words, the Trump administration has had a close relationship with Saudi Arabia, which it views as a bulwark against Iran's ambitions in the region.

Trump made Saudi Arabia his first stop on his maiden international trip as president last year.

Trump called King Salman on Saturday and they discussed efforts being made to maintain supplies to ensure oil market stability and global economic growth, according to Saudi state news agency SPA.