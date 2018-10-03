With the US President Donald Trump facing resistance from within his administration in DC, besides facing an FBI investigation over Russia's meddling in the 2016 US elections and other allegations of corruption and sexual misconduct, the country's foreign policy has been wavering, forcing several countries to look for new allies.

At the ongoing TRT World Forum in Istanbul, we spoke with Matthew Bryza, a former Obama administration official and a senior fellow for a prestigious US based think-tank, the Atlantic Council. Bryza covered a range of issues from Trump’s unpopular decisions to Washington’s worsening relations with Ankara.

TRT WORLD: An anonymous Trump official wrote a piece in the New York Times saying there were people working against the Trump agenda in the administration. Trump said this was the deep state working against him. How will Turks know who’s in charge?

MATTHEW BRYZA: Well, first of all, when you say “deep state” in the US it means something very different than “deep state” in Turkey. There is no deep state in the US like people conceive of it here with military officials, intelligence officials, criminals involved. What Trump means is that the career civil servants, people like I used to be, are resisting him because they don’t share his agenda. The career civil servants in let’s say foreign policy believe in NATO. They believe in the European Union. They believe that the US needs to work with its allies like Turkey to make the world a better place. Whereas he has a very different view. It’s all about the US first. Right? He doesn’t like those multilateral organisations. He doesn’t trust them. So people, like me if I were still in the government, resist him.

On top of that there’s a belief if you talk to well-connected people in Washington DC that he’s not competent. That he may be mentally ill, that he doesn’t have an attention span, he forgets what he said a few minutes ago. So what was happening is that people at the top of the government, not deep state but his people, people he appointed, his closest people, were saying “Oh my gosh we may need to use a piece of our constitution that allows us to remove him.” So there was no conspiracy of a so-called deep state, it’s his own senior people who know him best saying “This guy should not be president.” But he’s in charge. He makes the decisions. The US has a system, of the rule of law, and people inside can resist him but ultimately he makes the decisions. That’s it. Unless he’s somehow removed from office.

So there’s no clear future about what’s going to happen..

MB: Well there’s no clear future in anything in the universe. But I would say if the Democratic Party wins the majority of the House of Representatives in the election this November, so wins the majority in the lower house, they will vote, I believe, to impeach him, which means they will vote to accuse him of a crime or of incompetence. But for him to be removed [from] the upper house, the Senate has to vote by a two thirds majority to actually remove him. And there’s no chance now that the Democrats will win a two thirds majority.

So what would have to happen is that at some point in the future maybe this investigation conducted by former FBI director Mueller would find some allegations of crime committed by President Trump that are so terrible that you would get even Republicans in the Senate to vote to remove him from office. That is highly unlikely. If the Democrats don’t vote to impeach him I think he’s going to win a second term. He’ll be in power for a second term. I think for sure.

Why do you think so?

MB: Because he has a strong base of support. Maybe 30 to 40 per cent of the population. He will be perceived as being strong and he will be perceived as having won a second election – not a presidential election but with all of these allegations of colluding with the Russians or possible crimes if still his political party wins the parliamentary elections, the lower house. To Americans it’ll look like “OK, the people have decided he’s alright. He’s not a problem, we’ll go with his party.” Then I think we’ll see everything quiet down and I think he’ll win because the US economy is very strong as well.

I think if he doesn’t get impeached, he’ll be reelected. Yes. People who like him really like him. They like him because he seems like they are. Uninformed, they don’t care about the world, he doesn’t care about the world, they care about their own little community, their family, their country. And they think people like me, who care about the US having friends in the world, we’re too soft. We don’t fight for the United States enough. We know we’re much better off when we're allies: more prosperous, and safer.

Do you see any connection between the Trump presidency and the rise of far right movements across the world?

MB: I definitely see connections between all these far right movements. But I don’t think Trump is leading. He is following. I think Trump is a consequence of the world’s having changed rather than a cause. As you said, right-wing populists are sweeping the world from Philippines’ Duterte to Russia’s Putin, Hungary’s Orban and Poland’s Kaczynski. That’s right wing populism.

What’s populism? Populism is a form of politics where the leaders are coming up with simplistic answers to complex questions. But answers that appeal to your average person who does not know a lot about the complexity of issues. That’s happening everywhere.

Why Trump will be remaining in power is because he is delivering simple answers to difficult and complex questions, giving people what they want to hear.

Why are we seeing the rise of populism these days? Could it be because of the way we are communicating now?

MB: Today the way we communicate digitally helps us to select our own little group. Whether it be on Facebook, our newsfeed or whomever our friends are. In many of those, communication means people are just talking to themselves reinforcing their tribes, prejudices or anger or their wants. I think we have broken down into groupings that don’t talk to each other. But each one thinks they found the right answer to their problem. And if you don’t have a dialogue, or multi-faceted dialogue, you could be locked into your incorrect belief that the solutions to difficult problems are really simple. I think that’s a big part of it.

A second big part of it is wealth has become distributed more unfairly. Especially since the 2008 financial crisis, wealth differentiation is a much bigger than it was before the crisis with the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer. In fact a year and a half ago at the Davos World Economic Forum that was the main theme, the increasingly unfair distribution of wealth.

What does that mean? That means many people, more and more people feel that globalisation has hurt them. That these rich bankers in New York and London have benefited [and] they haven’t. So they’re mad. So they want simple answers. “I’m sick and tired of you telling me we’re all interconnected, globalisation is good and capital is flowing across borders and we’ll all be richer because of that... No! I’m getting poorer while all of you guys live in your global community and conspire against me.”

And so Trump comes and says, “That’s bad. I’ve got a good simple answer. Let’s break away from globalisation. Let’s just worry about fortress America.”

What do you think about current US-Turkey relations?

MB: They’re frozen, and frankly, in the worst state that I’ve ever experienced in my career. I’ve worked in the middle of US-Turkey relations for a long time at the White House, the State Department. We went through difficult periods, the time right after the US requested to invade Iraq through Turkey was a very difficult period, but this is much worse.