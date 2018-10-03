A missing Saudi journalistcritical of Riyadh was still being held at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

"According to information we have, this individual (Jamal Khashoggi), who is a Saudi national is still at the consulate as of now," Kalin told reporters during a televised news conference.

He said the Turkish foreign ministry and police were closely monitoring the case, adding that Ankara was in touch with Saudi officials.

"I hope it will be resolved peacefully," he said.

But a Saudi official told Reuters news agency Khashoggi was not in the country's consulate in Istanbul.

"He is not in the consulate nor in Saudi custody," the official said.

Khashoggi, who writes opinion pieces for the Washington Post, has been missing since Tuesday.

Two people close to Khashoggi, who left the United States last year fearing retribution for his critical views, are concerned about his whereabouts, saying he failed to emerge from Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday.

Khashoggi's Turkish fiancée as well as a close friend contacted by Reuters said he had not exited the diplomatic mission for more than7-1/2 hours after entering to secure documentation of his divorce so that he could remarry.