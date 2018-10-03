POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Cristiano Ronaldo denies rape accusations on social media
The 33-year-old football star denies allegations by a former American model that he raped her in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009, says his conscience is clear.
Cristiano Ronaldo denies rape accusations on social media
Ronaldo posted a video on Instagram shortly after a civil lawsuit was filed in Nevada last week, calling it "Fake. Fake news." / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
October 3, 2018

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday denied "accusations being issued against" him and called rape an "abominable crime."

The 33-year-old has been accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga. She has said the soccer great raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.

Ronaldo posted a video on Instagram shortly after a civil lawsuit was filed in Nevada last week, calling it "Fake. Fake news."

On Wednesday, Ronaldo tweeted in both Portuguese and English.

Ronaldo wrote: "I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in."

Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense."

"My clear conscious (sic) will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations," he added on his Twitter feed @Cristiano, which has nearly 75 million followers.

First reported by German magazine

RECOMMENDED

Kathryn Mayorga, 34, of Las Vegas, accused Ronaldo, in a 32-page complaint filed last month with a district court in Nevada, of raping her on June 13, 2009.

Las Vegas police this week said they were reopening a case filed on that date but did not identify the victim or the alleged perpetrator by name.

Mayorga alleges in the lawsuit that she was pressured into signing a nondisclosure agreement to keep the alleged rape secret and is seeking no less than $200,000 in penalties and damages.

The complaint was first reported by the German magazine Der Spiegel

Lawyers for Ronaldo have reportedly threatened to sue the magazine over the story.

Mayorga says inspired by #MeToo campaign 

In an interview with Der Spiegel, Mayorga said she was inspired to come forward in part by the #MeToo movement that has exposed the sexual abuse of women by powerful men.

Ronaldo is a five-time winner of FIFA's men's player of the year award.

The Portuguese striker, a married father of four, left Real Madrid this year to join Juventus for $117 million.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles