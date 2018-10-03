Football star Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday denied "accusations being issued against" him and called rape an "abominable crime."

The 33-year-old has been accused of rape by Kathryn Mayorga. She has said the soccer great raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.

Ronaldo posted a video on Instagram shortly after a civil lawsuit was filed in Nevada last week, calling it "Fake. Fake news."

On Wednesday, Ronaldo tweeted in both Portuguese and English.

Ronaldo wrote: "I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in."

Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense."

"My clear conscious (sic) will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations," he added on his Twitter feed @Cristiano, which has nearly 75 million followers.

First reported by German magazine