US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday announced the US is canceling the 1955 treaty with Iran establishing economic relations and consular rights between the two nations.

"I am announcing today that US is terminating the treaty of amity with Iran," Pompeo told reporters at the State Department.

The announcement follows a ruling by the United Nations' highest court, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), ordering the United States to lift sanctions on Iran that affect imports of humanitarian goods.

Iran says the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration after its withdrawal from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran violated the Treaty of Amity.

Pompeo told reporters that the termination of the treaty was decades overdue.

"This is a decision, frankly, that is 39 years overdue," Pompeo said, referring to the date of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Iran slams 'outlaw regime' of US

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US as an "outlaw regime", after Washington said it was withdrawing from the 1955 accord.