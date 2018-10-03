Palestinians have appealed to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to intervene to save the Bedouin community of Khan al Ahmar, which is at risk of demolition by Israeli authorities.

Merkel arrived in Israel on Wednesday for a two-day visit during which she will hold talks with Israeli officials on relations between the two countries, Iran nuclear ambitions and the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Merkel and Netanyahu did not make any statements after her arrival in Jerusalem. They were due to hold talks after dinner at the prime minister's official residence but most of the business will take place on Thursday, October 4.

Merkel, however, will not visit Ramallah or meet Palestinian officials during her visit.

She had reportedly threatened to cancel her visit if Khan al Ahmar homes are demolished by Israeli forces.

"The German government usually sides with us in these decisions. The people of Khan al Ahmar send their message to [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel to stand beside us as we are used to seeing from the German government by taking decisions against Israel at the United Nations," said Ibrahim Abu Dahuk, a Khan al Ahmar resident.

"Hopefully they can do their utmost efforts to stop the demolition."

Israel's 'ethnic cleansing policy'

"The European Union has warned against the consequences of tearing down the village and Merkel should send a clear message to Israeli officials that the demolition of Khan al Ahmar would expose Israel to accountability," prominent Palestinian activist Mustafa Barghouti told Anadolu Agency.

He called on the German Chancellor to stand against Israel's "ethnic cleansing policy" against the Palestinians in general and Khan al Ahmar residents in particular.