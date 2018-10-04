WORLD
2 MIN READ
Wife of former Malaysian PM charged in 1MDB case
Rosmah Mansor was charged with 17 counts of money laundering and claimed trial Thursday, five months after her husband's shocking electoral loss due to public outrage at the scandal. She plead guilty to all charges.
Wife of former Malaysian PM charged in 1MDB case
Rosmah Mansor, wife of Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives in court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 4, 2018. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
October 4, 2018

The wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najjib Razak has pleaded not guilty to laundering illegal proceeds from the scandal at the 1MDB state investment fund.

Rosmah Mansor was charged with 17 counts of money laundering and claimed trial on Thursday, five months after her husband's shocking electoral loss due to public outrage at the scandal.

Rosmah was arrested by the anti-graft agency at its office Wednesday after being questioned a third time over alleged theft and money laundering at the fund.

She has smiled and waved at reporters as she was escorted into court but said little. 

RECOMMENDED

Former prime minister Najib also appeared at the court building on Thursday for the management of his own corruption trial over the 1MDB scandal. 

He has also pleaded not guilty and accused the government of seeking political vengeance. He faces trial next year.

In a biography in 2013, Rosmah said it was common for a prime minister's wife to receive expensive jewelry and gifts. 

She also said she had earned money from an album that wasn't released to the public but was bought by government ministers who were fans of her singing talent.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles