Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas political leader in Gaza and the military leader of the Qassam Brigades, gave an unprecedented interview to Israeli paper Yedioth Ahronoth and Italian news outlet La Repubblica.

In his interview, the full version of which will be released on Friday, Yahya argued that a "new war is in no one's interest, certainly not our interest."

The Hamas leader spent 22 years in Israeli prison and was finally released in 2011 as part of a deal in which the Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit was also repatriated to Israel.

In 2017, the life-long member of Hamas was elected as political leader of Hamas.

In his latest interview to Yedioth Ahronoth Yahya aims to speak directly to an Israeli audience.

Hamas leadership is trying to reach a lengthy truce with Israel. In the past such truces have resulted in increased food and much needed medical shipments that are currently denied or withheld for long periods at a time by Israeli authorities.

In his interview Yahya Sinwar made clear that his "commitment is to act in the interest of my people, to protect them and to defend their right for freedom and independence."

Whether Israel feels that such an arrangement is in its interests or not, remains to be seen.

In speaking to an Israeli paper, the Hamas leader is communicating not only with Israeli leadership, but to the Israeli public.

Gaza blockade