In the last couple of weeks, the already tense relationship between the US and Turkey has further deteriorated following the decision of a Turkish court to prolong the detention of an American pastor, Andrew Brunson. He was detained over charges of spying, divulging state secrets and for links to FETO and PKK on October 2016.

In reaction to this, the Trump administration first announced sanctions on the Justice and Inferior Affairs ministers of Turkey, which were followed by doubling the tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminium imports. In response, the Turkish government retaliated in kind.

Although the US attitude towards Turkey appears peculiar to Turkey at first glance, it is a reflection of a gradually shifting US foreign policy regarding its alliance politics: a trend that has been marked by the US disregard for the interests and concerns of its allies. This tendency started with former president Barack Obama's administration, but has worsened under the Trump administration

In the second term of Obama in particular, this policy shift became visible as the US began to support the PYD/YPG in northern Syria.

Since Turkey considers PYD/YPG to be the Syrian branch of the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the EU and the US, the American military support to the PYD/YPG caused major concerns in Turkey.

Again, during the Obama presidency, US inaction upon the usage of chemical weapons by the Assad regime, although president Obama considered it a red line, caused serious friction with its Western allies, including France and Turkey.

Trump has taken this trend to another level. During the NATO Summit last June, Trump accused his allies of being complacent and urged them to not only spend at least 2 percent of their GDPs but to increase this participation to 4 percent on military spending. He also accused Germany directly, a long-term ally, of being “a captive of Russia.”

Moreover, he labelled the NAFTA as “the worst trade deal” in US history, which alienated both Mexico and Canada.

Although a new deal has been reached between the US and Mexico, discarding NAFTA, President Trump tweeted that Canada might remain outside this new deal.

Losing credibility and reliability

There will be profound ramifications for the way the US is treating its allies.

States that feel their interests are being discarded will undoubtedly seek alternative policies including new alliances. This might pave the way for more instability and conflict in the near future.

The continuity of an alliance is largely contingent upon the trust measures and confidence mechanisms established between the partners. Breaking promises and showing apathy towards the concerns of one’s allies damage the credibility and stability of the partnership.

Additionally, an alliance exists as long as it serves to benefit the partners; otherwise, it ceases to exist.

In this regard, the US under the Trump administration suffers from a remarkable loss of credibility internationally as a result of controversial policies and attitudes such as the withdrawal from international agreements like TPP, the Paris Climate Agreement, the imposition of tariffs on its allies and harshly criticising them in public.

These policies have negatively affected America's image overseas. For instance, a recent survey demonstrated that the German perception of the US has taken a nosedive during the Trump administration, a trend that is on the rise across Europe.

A similar pattern can be observable globally.

Implications on the regional level

Trump’s attitudes towards the US' long-time allies will undoubtedly have repercussions on the regional level. Keeping in mind that the US has meticulously established and managed the alliance system particularly in Europe and Asia to keep the world out of great power conflicts and wars; the implications of the shifting US foreign policy are bleak.