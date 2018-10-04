Senators began reviewing the new FBI background file on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday and will use the confidential material about the judge's background to help decide how they'll vote on his precarious nomination.

Even before the FBI delivered the summaries of interviews on claims that Kavanaugh sexually abused women, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell set on Friday as the first vote for his polarised chamber in an election-season battle over power and who to believe.

A showdown roll call on confirmation seemed likely over the weekend.

The FBI interviews focus on allegations against Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, although his critics have also called into question his drinking habits during high school and college.

TRT World 's Jon Brain brings the latest from Washington, DC.

Kavanaugh strongly denies the sexual accusations and says stories of bad behaviour while drinking are greatly exaggerated.

The White House received the FBI report around 3 am on Thursday, and President Donald Trump weighed in hours later in a tweet in which he denounced what he called "the harsh and unfair treatment" of Kavanaugh.

"This great life cannot be ruined by mean" and "despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations!"

White House confident of confirmation

With Republicans clinging to a razor-thin 51-49 Senate majority and five senators — including three Republicans — still publicly undeclared, the conservative jurist's prospects of Senate confirmation remained murky and dependent, in part, on the file's contents, which are supposed to be kept secret.

The Trump administration is confident that after reviewing the material, senators will be comfortable about voting to confirm Kavanaugh, White House spokesman Raj Shah told reporters on Thursday morning.

Shah would not disclose details of the FBI report, but said the agency reached out to 10 people and interviewed nine.

"They interviewed several individuals at the request of the Senate, and had a series of follow-up interviews ... following certain leads," he said.

Shah rebuffed statements made by some Democrats, who said that other people had reached out to be interviewed by the FBI or the Judiciary Committee but were not.

"What critics want is a never-ending fishing expedition into high school drinking," Shah said, adding that the FBI investigation was focused on allegations of sexual allegations.

"Senate Democrats have pursued a scorched-earth strategy, and there is a lot of collateral damage."

Limited people to view report

Senators and a small number of top aides are being permitted to view the material in a secure room in the Capitol complex. Senators are not supposed to divulge the contents of the agency's background reports.

Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois told reporters on Thursday that time slots for reading the FBI file are so full that senators are being told they might have to wait until Friday to read it.

"I can't get in," Duckworth said. "It's so backed up I might have to wait until tomorrow. They're so swamped."

The report arrived at a Capitol palpably tense over the political stakes of the nomination fight and from aggressive anti-Kavanaugh protesters who have rattled and reportedly harassed senators.

Feeding the anxiety was an unusually beefy presence of the US Capitol Police, who were keeping demonstrators and frequently reporters at arm's length by forming wedges around lawmakers walking through corridors.

Amid complaints that some lawmakers were being confronted outside their homes, McConnell claimed on the Senate floor that the protesters were "part of the organized effort" to derail Kavanaugh's nomination.

"There is no chance in the world that they're going to scare us out of doing our duty," he said.