On a cool Saturday evening, Sinan Kog, a Turkish-German factory worker, had a family reunion at an ice-cream parlour in Wiesloch, one of the old towns with a mere 20,000 people in midwest Germany.

Kog, his wife Sevda, their 13-year-old daughter and a family cat were joined by Kog's brother, who came with his wife and children. Kog had been living in the neighbourhood for over a decade. The ice-cream shop had become one of their favourite spots for weekends.

“Everybody knows us and we know everybody here," Kog told TRT World.

The brothers and their families were having a good time until a crowd of men walked down the street, chanting slogans that sounded like a military marching song.

They thought the crowd was full of football fans because a friendly match between Germany and Peru was scheduled for the next day in Hoffenheim, a city near Wiesloch.

But a man in black clothes came out of the group, stared at the Kog family and shouted "Heil Hitler.”

The family ignored the man, thinking he was drunk, but they again heard him say, “We are Germany!” and “We are the people.”

He went on hurling expletives, "Scheiss Putin!” and “Scheiss Erdogan.” Scheiss means sh*t in German.

In recent years, Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been engaging with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to resolve the Syrian crisis.

Hearing that, another German man who watched the scene from his apartment window above the ice-cream shop, shouted at the unruly group, asking them to back off. By now, it was clear the marchers were neo-Nazis and known for their hatred for Germans whose parents or grandparents have moved to Germany from elsewhere, especially from Turkey.

The neo-Nazis went berserk, throwing chairs and tables at the family gathering and beating the brothers up.

While hitting the family, not even sparing women and children, they chanted racist slogans, "Foreigners out" and “You f**king foreigners."

“They smashed my head with beer bottles. My whole body smelled like beer,” Kog said.

The family cat ran away out of fear. Kog’s daughter followed the pet. She found a police car. She told the officers that her father was being beaten by neo-Nazis. Though the police station was just 500 metres away from the ice-cream shop, the policemen said they were short on men and wouldn't prefer to stop the assault.

“If the police came, the attackers would have left,” Kog said. “My daughter and wife were yelling and crying out of fear. When they finally arrived late, they began berating them instead.”

Far-right or a new European current

For the Kog family, Wiesloch was the "city of love." The attack left a deep psychological scar on them.

They became yet another testimony of rising hate crimes fuelled by the rise of the far-right and neo-Nazi groups not just in Germany but in several parts of Europe.

Many observers think these far-right movements are mostly gaining strength from both the continent’s long-standing misunderstanding of Islam and the rise of populism.

“For a long time, we have argued that the rise of the far-right is strongly related to [Europe’s] hostility toward Islam,” said Burhan Kesici, a German-Turkish political scientist, who is leading the Islamic Council of Germany.

“In recent years, historical [Western] resentments toward Islam resurfaced as Islamophobia,” said Musa Serdar Celebi, a prominent Turkish nationalist, who is the founder and the honorary president of Turkish-Islamic Union in Germany.

There is no particular enmity or hate toward Italians or French in Germany, Kesici said, adding that Arabs or Turkish people are more likely to face hate and acts of violence.