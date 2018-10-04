At least 13 people have been killed in Nigeria's restive central region in an escalating ethnic battle between farmers and herders, an army spokesman told AFP on Thursday.

The violence earlier this week between the Berom, indigenous farmers, and the Fulani, nomadic cattle herders, took place in Jol, a community part of the Riyom local government area of Plateau state, said military spokesman Major Adam Umar.

"On Tuesday some gunmen launched an attack on the Berom community... killing 13 people and razing several houses," Umar said.

"The attack was part of the tit-tat killings between the Fulani and Berom."

Umar said that a meeting between the sides had been brokered by authorities but that it had failed to stem the bloodshed.

"Despite the peace meeting, on September 29 a herder and five cows were ambushed and killed in the area while other cows were injured," Umar said.

Riyom local government chairman Emmanuel Danboyi Jugul gave a higher death toll, saying that 14 people died in the Tuesday attack.