US Vice President Mike Pence intensified Washington's pressure campaign against Beijing on Thursday by accusing China of "malign" efforts to undermine President Donald Trump ahead of next month's congressional elections and reckless military actions in the South China Sea.

In what was billed as a major policy address, Pence sought to build on Trump's speech at the United Nations last week in which he accused China of trying to interfere in the vote that will determine whether his Republican Party will keep control of Congress.

Neither Trump nor Pence provided hard evidence of meddling by China, which last week rejected the president's allegation.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also said US Vice President Pence has “slandered China” by claiming it meddles in US internal affairs and elections.

Pence's speech at Washington's Hudson Institute marked a sharpened US approach toward China going beyond the bitter trade war between the world’s two biggest economies. It highlighted disputes such as cyber attacks, Taiwan, freedom of the seas and human rights.

Pence said Beijing, with an eye not only to the congressional elections but also to Trump's 2020 re-election bid, had “mobilised covert actors, front groups, and propaganda outlets to shift Americans’ perception of Chinese policies” and was targeting its tariffs to hurt states where Trump has strong support.

"China wants a different American president," Pence said.

He said that in June, Beijing laid out its strategy in a sensitive "Propaganda and Censorship Notice" which stated that China must "strike accurately and carefully, splitting apart different domestic groups" in the United States.

The allegations, however, have raised questions as to whether Trump and his aides are trying to deflect attention from an investigation of his campaign’s possible ties to Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and also set up China for blame if Republicans do poorly in November's vote.

China's embassy in Washington referred queries about Pence’s speech to an interview Chinese ambassador Cui Tiankai gave to National Public Radio on Wednesday.

Cui said Beijing wanted to resolve the trade war through negotiations but that would required goodwill from both sides. US goodwill was currently insufficient, Cui said.

Conflicting accounts

Washington has long cited China as a major culprit in the hacking of US government and corporate databases. But US officials and independent analysts say they have not detected the kind of systematic manipulation of social media and email hacking Russia was accused of in 2016.

Even so, Pence said, "As a senior career member of our intelligence community recently told me, what the Russians are doing pales in comparison to what China is doing across this country."