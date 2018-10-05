India signed a $5 billion deal to buy five Russian S-400 air defence systems on Friday despite a looming threat of US sanctions on countries that trade with Russia's defence and intelligence sectors.

The deal was signed in New Delhi during a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss nuclear energy, space exploration and trade.

India has requested that the US grant it a waiver for the deal from sanctions prescribed by the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, a US law passed i n August 2017 that is intended to punish Russia for its annexation of Crimea and alleged interference in the 2016 US elections.

TRT World's Neha Poonia brings the latest from the capital New Delhi.

Looming US sanctions

The US did not spare China from sanctions last month for purchasing its own Russian S-400 surface-to-air missile systems and fighter jets.

If the US does impose sanctions on India, it is unclear how India could pay Russia for the military equipment, since the law bars dollar-denominated financial transactions.

Jinnie Lee, a spokeswoman for the US Embassy in New Delhi, declined to comment on whether India would be granted a waiver, but said in a statement that the sanctions were "not intended to impose damage to the military capabilities of our allies or partners."

Officials with India's external affairs and defence ministries confirmed the deal was signed after Putin and Modi made no reference to it during a news conference following their talks.