The left, centre and the right or the far-right are frequently used to define the political liberal to conservative spectrum in the news and end up defining public understanding of pivotal issues, but what do they really mean?

Talk show hosts and news editors assume the audience has a uniform understanding of the terminology. However, the definitions of the terms left and right — and everything in between — shift in meaning as global events impact politics, the actors and the political arena.

In the 21st century, these symbolic labels are defined by the rise of nationalist and anti-immigrant policies in European nations and the United States amid a surge in refugees and immigrants.

Rise of populism in Europe and immigration

The number of immigrants has risen in almost every European country since 2002, an Ifo DICE 2017 report calculated.

The rise in the vote-share of more conservative, nationalist parties has also gone up in all but four EU states since 2002; the report describes these as “far-right.”

A Reuters’ analysis suggests the EU Parliament will swing even more “right” over the next year.

The populist Europe for Freedom and Direct Democracy grouping in the European Parliament, dominated today by British UKIP and Italian 5-Star Movement, could grow to 58 from 45 seats. The Europe of Nations and Freedom grouping, which includes Marine Le Pen’s French National Rally and Geert Wilders’ Dutch Freedom Party, could nearly double to 62 seats from 35.

In September, the European Parliament voted to sanction Hungary for flouting European Union (EU) rules on civil rights under anti-immigrant Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government which is often described as "right wing."

Vive la French revolution

The terms left and right are popularly thought to have been coined in 1789 during the French Revolution when the anti-royalists sat on the left and the monarchists grouped to the right in the national assembly to display their differences over the king’s veto powers.

The terms' recurrence in popular opinion goes back to the 1820s, according to Marcel Gauchet. Gauchet pointed out that both left and right need a centre and they are defined by reference to this centre. Left and right represented the new and the old France, the liberals and the ultra-royalists.

The distinction between the left and right and the centre can partially be understood by the extent of state or government involvement desired, but also to the pluralism of political outlooks and parties.

The concept of “equality” and the response it demands also defines the symbolic political labels; the left tends to be more egalitarian, and the right less so. The right sees “inequalities as part of a natural order, 'outside the purview of the state',” Dutch political scientist Cas Mudde said, as cited in Aurelien Mondon's book.

The left

If the left emerged from those looking to shake the monarchy, it logically ascribes to principles of equality, wealth redistribution and state welfare.

Broadly speaking, the left focuses on equal access to rights and services across the social classes, the fair division of labour and workers’ rights. It expects government intervention to guarantee the redistribution of capital, public social services, better living conditions and a reduction of inequalities.

This pits the left against the interests of the right which often tends to be led by the traditional elites, including the wealthy and the aristocracy.

The far-left includes a range of socialist, populist and communist ideologies which differ in practice and policy based on their approach towards liberal democracy, the political "bourgeois" and taking the movement beyond legislation.

Within the far-left, the extreme-left is against market enterprise, liberal democracy, and is open to taking the fight outside the remit of the parliament.

In contrast, the radical-left "accepts democracy (verbally at least), although they combine this with aspirations towards direct democracy and/or local participatory democracy, including incorporating the rights of the excluded and marginalised [for example, the unemployed and migrant workers] in the political system,” Luke March, a University of Edinburgh professor in Soviet politics, wrote.

In this sense, socialism is more of a radical-left ideology while communism is more of an extreme-left ideology. Socialism is also seen as “a stage of society in Marxist theory transitional between capitalism and communism and distinguished by unequal distribution of goods and pay according to work done.”

Countries like Cuba, North Korea, Vietnam and Laos are seen as more left-leaning.