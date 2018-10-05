With the failure of the peace process and several transgressions from the US and Israel, including moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict continues to be one of the most protracted conflicts in the world.

The issue was debated at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul on October 3. On the sidelines of the event Canadian human rights lawyer Diana Buttu sat for an interview with TRT World, in which she criticised not only the Israeli state but also called out Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas for doing "Israel's bidding."

How do you see the current state of the Palestinian conflict?

DIANA BUTTU: I think we’re at the worst position we’ve ever been in Palestinian history. We’re now past 70 years of the Nakba, 70 years of the ethnic cleansing of Palestine. And 25 years since the negotiations process began with Israel. Just in that 25-year period alone, we’ve seen the number of settlements increase, the number of settlers go up to be close to three quarters of a million Israeli settlers.

We’ve seen more military checkpoints; our lives have become worse in terms of being able to move within our own country. And Palestinians are poorer than they’ve ever been. In the Gaza Strip, a child who’s 11 has never experienced a full day of electricity nor have they ever seen a day of clean water.

How did Palestine and the Palestinians get to this point?

DB: We reached this point because instead of Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian leader, pushing for Israel to be held accountable, instead of him pushing for boycotts, for divestment, for Israel to be sanctioned, he embraced Israel and went down a path of negotiating with them.

We don’t need a partner to negotiate with. We need the world to hold Israel accountable. Negotiations can’t happen between a very weak party and a very powerful party, which is what Israel is. All that can happen is for the world to put pressure on Israel to let us live in freedom.

Why is Abbas taking this stance?

DB: He’s taking this position because it was a position he believed in 1993. And most importantly because he hasn’t tried anything else. This is the only experience that he has. Here’s an example. For the past 25 years the Palestinian economy is held hostage to Israel. This is because we appear surrounded by Israeli military checkpoints. Instead of him trying to find a way that we’re no longer dependent upon donors, he’s made us even more dependent upon donors. So these are the things he could have done to change our situation but instead hasn’t.

Now we have a leader who flies around the world trying to collect more money for the Palestinian Authority. But the only job that the Palestinian Authority has is to crush any form of resistance against Israel’s occupation. He continues to do it because the only way the Palestinian Authority continues to get more money is if he continues to do Israel’s bidding.

Do you see any possibility in the future that Abbas will be removed from office?

DB: I don’t necessarily know if he’ll be removed or if his age is going to a factor; he’s in his eighties. What I do know is that what’s going to come is going to be very different. It could be positively different or negatively different. I fear the negative. The reason I fear that it will be negatively different, or different in a way that is worse off for us is because of the fact that the legacy that he has left behind is one of dependency rather than our ability to stand on our own two feet.

That said there is a younger generation that’s out there. That younger generation doesn’t believe in negotiations. It believes that it’s all about pushing world opinion and holding Israel to account. Just in the same way that the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa pushed to end South African apartheid.

This is where I see things going better in a hopeful direction. But time will tell.

Do you think Palestinians need a Mandela-like leadership?