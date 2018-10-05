Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent a new round of questioning on Friday over one of several graft cases that have threatened to topple him, Israeli media reported.

Netanyahu has not been charged in any of the cases and a spokesman on Friday reasserted the prime minister's innocence.

The prime minister has been repeatedly questioned over allegations involving Israeli telecoms giant Bezeq and its largest shareholder, Shaul Elovitch.

Netanyahu is accused of seeking favourable coverage from another Elovitch company, the Walla news site, in exchange for policies that could have benefited the mogul's interests to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars.

He also faces interrogation as a witness in a case involving the purchase of three German submarines.

Israeli television on Friday showed footage of police officers arriving at his office.

Police confirmed the premier had been questioned for a number of hours, without giving further details.

Allegations over luxury gifts

Israeli media reported that Friday's questioning will for the first time cover two further cases in which he is suspected of corruption, fraud and breach of trust.