WORLD
3 MIN READ
Air strike on Afghan wedding convoy kills four civilians and wounds eight
Afghan officials say the incident is still being investigated and it is unclear whether the casualties were caused by Afghan or US aircraft, both of which flew missions in support of the operation. A NATO spokesman says its aircraft were'nt involved.
Air strike on Afghan wedding convoy kills four civilians and wounds eight
According to the United Nations, at least 1,692 Afghan civilians have been killed in fighting in the first half of the year. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
October 5, 2018

An air strike by security forces killed four people, including a child and three women, and wounded eight others who were part of a wedding procession in the southeast province of Kandahar, officials said on Friday.

Aziz Ahmad Azizi, provincial governor's spokesman, says eight others, including a child and seven women, were wounded in Thursday night's strike, which had targeted Taliban insurgents.

Azizi says Taliban fighters attacked villages in Mahrof district but faced strong resistance by police. He said one police was killed and three others wounded.

Ten Taliban were killed and eight were wounded in the battle, Azizi said. 

Abdul Raziq, the Kandahar police chief, said Taliban militants had mounted an attack in the Maroof district when security forces responded with an air strike on Thursday.

"They (Taliban) tried to flee and got mixed up with villagers at a wedding procession. The air strike killed four civilians, including women and children, and 10 Taliban militants," Raziq told Reuters.

RECOMMENDED

Kandahar province, on the border with Pakistan, is a major center of opium cultivation and a stronghold of the Taliban.

Taliban insurgents often hide in civilian homes after staging attacks on government targets and use civilians as human shields to escape.

Afghan officials said the incident was still being investigated and it was unclear whether the casualties had been caused by Afghan or US aircraft, both of which flew missions in support of the operation.

A NATO spokesman said its aircraft were not involved.

"I can confirm we did not participate in any operations near Ma'ruf (Maroof district) within the past 24 hours," said Col. Knut Peters, a NATO spokesman in Kabul.

According to the United Nations, at least 1,692 civilians have been killed in fighting in the first half of the year.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles