An air strike by security forces killed four people, including a child and three women, and wounded eight others who were part of a wedding procession in the southeast province of Kandahar, officials said on Friday.

Aziz Ahmad Azizi, provincial governor's spokesman, says eight others, including a child and seven women, were wounded in Thursday night's strike, which had targeted Taliban insurgents.

Azizi says Taliban fighters attacked villages in Mahrof district but faced strong resistance by police. He said one police was killed and three others wounded.

Ten Taliban were killed and eight were wounded in the battle, Azizi said.

Abdul Raziq, the Kandahar police chief, said Taliban militants had mounted an attack in the Maroof district when security forces responded with an air strike on Thursday.

"They (Taliban) tried to flee and got mixed up with villagers at a wedding procession. The air strike killed four civilians, including women and children, and 10 Taliban militants," Raziq told Reuters.