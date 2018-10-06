WORLD
Israeli troops kill three Palestinians near Gaza-Israel fence
The dead included a minor and at least 126 protesters were wounded by Israeli live fire during 'right of return' protests, Gaza's Health Ministry says.
A Palestinian returns a tear gas canister during a protest calling for lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza and demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza buffer zone in southern Gaza on October 5, 2018. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali, Baba Umar
October 6, 2018

Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians, including a 13-year-old boy, as thousands of people protested on Friday along the fence dividing Gaza and Israel, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

The ministry said the boy was struck in the chest, a 24-year-old man was shot in the back and another man, 28, succumbed to his wounds at hospital.

It added that 126 protesters were wounded by live fire.

Israeli aircraft carried out two air strikes in what the Israeli army said was a response to the firing of explosives. 

One strike hit less than 50 metres away from two clearly marked press cars belonging to The Associated Press.A cameraman said journalists, ambulances and vendors were in the area, about 250 metres away from the fence. There were no casualties.

'Right of return' protests

Demonstrators demand the "right of return" to their homes and villages in historical Palestine from which they were driven in 1948 to make way for the new state of Israel.

They also demand an end to Israel's 11-year blockade of Gaza, which has gutted the coastal enclave's economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

According to the health ministry, more than 190 Palestinians have been killed and 20,000 others wounded since the rallies began on March 30.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
