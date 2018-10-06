Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians, including a 13-year-old boy, as thousands of people protested on Friday along the fence dividing Gaza and Israel, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

The ministry said the boy was struck in the chest, a 24-year-old man was shot in the back and another man, 28, succumbed to his wounds at hospital.

It added that 126 protesters were wounded by live fire.

Israeli aircraft carried out two air strikes in what the Israeli army said was a response to the firing of explosives.

One strike hit less than 50 metres away from two clearly marked press cars belonging to The Associated Press.A cameraman said journalists, ambulances and vendors were in the area, about 250 metres away from the fence. There were no casualties.