This Sunday, the general elections will be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Although this is a small election in a small country, recent events have brought up big concerns about the outcome of the elections and what affects it could have in the future.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is divided into two entities: the Bosniak and Croat majority Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Serb majority Republika Srpska. Both as largely autonomous regions with a loose state-level government as well as a symbolic ceremonial three member presidency.

In a nutshell, the Bosnian Serb Alliance of Independent Social Democrats, are basing their campaign on genocide-denial, anti-immigration and calls for succession of the Bosnia and Herzegovina entity Republika Srpska.

Now on the other hand the Bosnian Croat Croatian Democratic Union is opting for a third separate entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina which would be a Croat majority autonomous region.

Neighbouring Serbia and Croatia are both supporting and generating these ideas with the final goal of carving up the country and for establishing greater nation-states.

The “greater-state” pretensions in the Balkans are still alive and present.

In the last few weeks there has been a lot of discussion about the proposed territorial swap between Serbia and Kosovo.

Basically, Kosovo would give up its northern Serb-majority part and in return they would get the Albanian-majority Preševo valley to the east.

Such a decision came to many as a shock since clear signals were given by the US administration as well as EU officials that such an agreement would be acceptable.

Redrawing borders is never a good idea. The consequences could be far reaching with unforeseeable unintended consequences.

With each territorial swap, the people who are most affected are the local populations, who usually nobody consults or cares about.

Balkan Muslims, have been moved and removed, for the last 150 years during peacetime or war.