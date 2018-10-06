Rescuers picking through the grim aftermath of Indonesia's quake-tsunami issued a fresh public health warning on Saturday as more decaying corpses were unearthed from beneath the ruined city of Palu.

Officials said the death toll had climbed to 1,649 with more than a thousand maybe still missing in the seaside city on Sulawesi island, after the region was hit by a powerful quake and a wall of water.

Hopes of finding anyone alive a full eight days since the disaster have all but faded, though the search has not been officially called off.

There are fears that vast numbers of decomposing bodies could still be buried beneath Petobo and Balaroa –– two areas virtually wiped off the map.

"Most of the bodies we have found are not intact, and that poses a danger for the rescuers. We have to be very careful to avoid contamination," Yusuf Latif, a spokesman for Indonesia's search and rescue effort, told AFP news agency from Palu.

"We have vaccinated our teams, but we need to be extra cautious."

TRT World spoke with Ali Akgul, head of Turkish Red Crescent rescue team, about difficulties in aid delivery.

Localities as mass graves

Security minister Wiranto, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, said eventually the worst-hit areas would have to be declared mass graves and left untouched.

"We have to make a decision as to when the search for the dead will end. Then, we later must decide when the area will be designated a mass grave," he told reporters late Friday.

At the massive Balaroa government housing complex, where the sheer force of the quake turned the earth temporarily to mush, soldiers wearing masks to ward off the stench of death clambered over the giant mounds of mud, brick and cement.

The troops peeking under collapsed walls and peeling back corrugated sheets did not have to look hard.

Sergeant Syafaruddin, from an army unit in Makassar south of Palu, asked for a body bag to be brought to a spot near where the remnants of an Islamic school now stands.

Two of his soldiers emerge from the ditch with the bag sagging in the middle but looking too light to be a corpse –– they said they had found the heads of two adults and one child.

"There are no survivors here. We just find bodies, every day," said Syafaruddin.

At the flattened Hotel Roa-Roa –– where early optimism that survivors might be found faded as the days wore on –– rescuers reviewed CCTV footage to get a sense of where the doomed guests could be buried.