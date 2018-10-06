Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman dismissed remarks by Donald Trump in which the US president said he had warned the king he would not last in power "for two weeks" without US military backing and demanded he pay up.

"Saudi Arabia was there before the United States of America. It's there since 1744, I believe more than 30 years before the United States of America," Prince Mohammed said in a Bloomberg interview published on Friday.

Referring to former US President Barack Obama, he said, despite US working against Saudi Arabia's agenda in the Middle East, "we were able to protect our interests."

"So Saudi Arabia needs something like around 2,000 years to maybe face some dangers. So I believe this is not accurate."

'You will have some misunderstandings'

Speaking at a campaign rally in Mississippi, Trump had said, "I love the king, King Salman, but I said, 'King, we're protecting you. You might not be there for two weeks without us. You have to pay for your military, you have to pay.'"

Prince Mohammed, however, dismissed Trump's harsh words as "misunderstandings."

"I love working with him (Trump). You know, you have to accept that any friend will say good things and bad things," he said.

"So you cannot have 100 percent friends saying good things about you, even in your family. You will have some misunderstandings. So we put that in that category."

'We've bought everything with money'