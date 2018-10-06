President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said that Turkey underwent major reforms and radical changes in a short period to tackle difficulties.

"To overcome [economic] hardship we have implemented and undergone major reforms and radical changes swiftly, that in normal circumstances would have taken years," he said at the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's consultation meeting in Kizilcahamam district of the capital.

Erdogan added that by saying an increase in the exchange rate is not only due to economic reasons, Turkey did not try to escape responsibility but was only assessing the current situation.

“Of course, Turkey is open to all kinds of investments, support and contribution as long as the price to pay for this is not eyeing on our country’s sovereignty and future,” he said.

Erdogan stated that Turkey asked for investments during official visits to foreign countries, but never asked for money.

“We will achieve our country's goals with our own solutions, our own programmes,” he said.

Erdogan added that Turkey is among the countries with the lowest public debt to national income ratio.

The Turkish president said that as long as he is alive, no international organisation will be able to “put Turkey under the yoke“.