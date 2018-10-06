Syrian opposition activists have said that an explosive device detonated in a northern town held by Turkey-backed rebel groups killing five people, including two children.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday's car bomb went off at the entrance of the industrial district of the town of Azaz.

It added that the explosion occurred near a tanker filled with fuel, causing a fire.

TRT World's Alaattin Kilic joins reports from Gaziantep.