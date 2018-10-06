Brazil will go to presidential and parliamentary polls on Sunday. Sixteen hundred lawmakers will be elected, including state level governors and legislators.

South America's biggest economy, Brazil has been grappling with a deteriorating economic situation since 2016. The political polarisation is likely to increase after the elections, experts warn.

“The upcoming elections are the most crucial elections in Brazil’s history,” said Debora Thome, an academic at Brazil’s Universidade Federal Fluminense (UFF) and the writer of the book Women and Power.

“The 1989 election was also intense because the military dictatorship ended in 1985. Then, it was a moment of fear about [the existence of] democracy,” she said. “Now we have fear about the stability of democracy.”

Jair Bolsonaro, a far right candidate with a military background, led the intended polls by 35 percent on Friday, according to recent surveys. He's running against Fernando Haddad, a leftist academic and a former minister of education.

While Haddad pledges to “make Brazil happy again,” Bolsonaro has been promising people to "make Brazil great again", a slogan that sounds similar to Donald Trump's slogan in the 2016 US presidential campaign.

“I am a Trump admirer,” Bolsonaro said in April.

Thome expressed her worries about where the country seems to be headed toward.

Across Brazil, particularly after the March assassination of Marielle Franco, a leftist progressive politician, who was overseeing a committee on the military’s actions in the poor suburbs of the capital Rio de Janeir, women activism has been on the rise against Bolsanaro and his right-wing allies.

But Thome thinks defeating Bolsonaro would need a stronger nationwide campaign, which can turn the public sentiment against the far-right politician. “It seems to me that in this conjecture, he has a lot of chances,” she told TRT World.

Bolsonaro defends Brazil’s former military dictatorships, which had ruled the country between 1964 and 1985 with an iron fist.

“We have very very high scores of homicide (in the world)” Thome said.

Growing vulnerabilities and insecurities of common Brazilians, she said, is what Bolsonaro has been focused on during the campaign.

His tall promises and radical political stances have generated great enthusiasm among the masses, making him yet another benefactor of populism, which has spread from Europe’s Hungary to Trump’s America to Duterte’s Philippines.

“Populism is a form of politics where the leaders are coming up with simplistic answers to complex questions. But answers that appeal to your average person who does not know a lot about the complexity of issues. That’s happening everywhere,” said Matthew Bryza, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, a US think-tank.

On the other hand, Haddad, the Workers’ Party (PT) candidate, is unable to reach the core of Brazil’s electorate. Some of the party’s top officials including the country’s popular former president, Lula da Silva, have been faced with corruption charges.