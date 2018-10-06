At least 60 people died and scores suffered serious burns on Saturday after an oil tanker collided with a vehicle on an arterial highway in the west of DR Congo.

The accident occurred on a highway linking the capital Kinshasa to the country's sole seaport at Matadi on the Atlantic Ocean.

"We have counted 53 charred bodies," said Florian, a witness, speaking at the disaster site in the village of Mbuba, about 120 kilometres (100 miles) west of Kinshasa.

Seven others with grievous burn injuries died at the Saint-Luc hospital in Kisantu, a nearby city, he said.

"We have about 50 dead and a 100 people have suffered second degree burns," Atou Matabuana, the interim governor of Kongo Central region, had said earlier on Saturday.

A doctor at the Saint-Luc hospital said that they had taken in many patients "for the most part with second-degree burn injuries.

"We are trying to help them, we are trying to rehydrate them but sadly there are those who are dying," Doctor Tresor said.

"Two mobile clinics are evacuating the injured," he said.

Another witness at the village said the accident happened early on Saturday.

"Many people died in the marketplace," said Blaise Matumona.