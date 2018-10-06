WORLD
4 MIN READ
At least 60 killed, scores burnt in DR Congo road disaster
The region's interim governor says nearly a hundred others have suffered second-degree burns. Witnesses say the tanker collided with a bus, and villagers quickly rushed to collect leaking fuel, but a fire quickly broke out.
At least 60 killed, scores burnt in DR Congo road disaster
The incident happened at a village of Mbuba, about 120 kilometres (100 miles) west of capital Kinshasa. / TRTWorld
By Gizem Taşkın
October 6, 2018

At least 60 people died and scores suffered serious burns on Saturday after an oil tanker collided with a vehicle on an arterial highway in the west of DR Congo.

The accident occurred on a highway linking the capital Kinshasa to the country's sole seaport at Matadi on the Atlantic Ocean.

"We have counted 53 charred bodies," said Florian, a witness, speaking at the disaster site in the village of Mbuba, about 120 kilometres (100 miles) west of Kinshasa.

Seven others with grievous burn injuries died at the Saint-Luc hospital in Kisantu, a nearby city, he said.

"We have about 50 dead and a 100 people have suffered second degree burns," Atou Matabuana, the interim governor of Kongo Central region, had said earlier on Saturday.

A doctor at the Saint-Luc hospital said that they had taken in many patients "for the most part with second-degree burn injuries.

"We are trying to help them, we are trying to rehydrate them but sadly there are those who are dying," Doctor Tresor said.

"Two mobile clinics are evacuating the injured," he said.

Another witness at the village said the accident happened early on Saturday.

"Many people died in the marketplace," said Blaise Matumona.

RECOMMENDED

The UN's Okapi radio said "the flames spread rapidly engulfing nearby houses."

Acting governor Matabuana said: "We have taken measures to take charge of all the victims."

But photographs on social media showed the injured being transported on motorbikes and private cars. A witness said he had not seen any ambulance at the site.

"No ambulance and no hospital worthy of its name in Kisantu. Preventing this kind of disaster, let's just not speak about it..." said the pro-democracy movement Lucha (Struggle for Change) in a tweet.

The UN mission in DRC, known by its French acronym MONUSCO, said it had sent nine ambulances to the spot to evacuate the injured.

Country's President Joseph Kabila ordered three days of national mourning "in this particularly painful moment for the Congolese people."

Following the accident, Congolese authorities said some of the victims were stealing fuel when the explosion happened. 

"Some of the residents had come to steal fuel. There was spark from the car and a huge explosion. A number of them were on top of this tank because fuel was flowing from all areas," Congolese Police Officer, Captaine Utsa Ulenge said. 

Deadly traffic accidents are common in Congo, where roads and other infrastructure in the vast country are often poorly maintained.

In 2010, more than 200 people were killed when a tanker truck overturned and burned in South Kivu province at the other end of the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies, AA
Explore
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi