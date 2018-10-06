TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Missing Saudi journalist has not left the consulate - police sources say
Saudi Journalist, Jamal Khashoggi has been missing since he entered Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.
Missing Saudi journalist has not left the consulate - police sources say
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London, Sept. 29, 2018 / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
October 6, 2018

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi who has been missing since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2 has not left the building since, police sources said on Saturday.

Khashoggi, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Washington for the past year fearing retribution for his critical views on Saudi policies, entered the consulate on Tuesday to secure documentation for his forthcoming marriage, according to his fiancee, who waited outside. He has not been heard of since.

Since then, Turkish and Saudi officials have offered conflicting accounts of his disappearance, with Ankara saying there was no evidence that he had left the diplomatic mission and Riyadh saying he exited the premises the same day.

RECOMMENDED

On the same day, 15 Saudis, including several officials, arrived in Istanbul on two planes and visited the consulate while Khashoggi was also inside, the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, said.

The Saudis have since all left Turkey, the sources added.

Earlier on Saturday Turkish officials said prosecutors had begun investigating Khashoggi's disappearance and a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party said authorities would uncover his whereabouts.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi