POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Ronaldinho endorses far-right Brazilian presidential candidate
The former Brazil and Barcelona star posted a picture in his social media accounts wearing a shirt in support of Brazil's presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro.
Ronaldinho endorses far-right Brazilian presidential candidate
Ronaldinho was part of the Brazilian team that won the 2002 FIFA World Cup and also took home the World Player of the Year award in 2004 and 2005. / AFP
By Gizem Taşkın
October 7, 2018

Two-time FIFA player of the year Ronaldinho endorsed on Saturday a far-right candidate in Brazil's presidential elections.

The former Brazil and Barcelona star posted a picture in his social media channels wearing a shirt in support of Jair Bolsonaro, a retired Army captain that leads polls.

"I wish peace, security and someone that gives us joy again," the 2002 World Cup winner wrote in support of Bolsonaro. "I chose to live in Brazil, I want a better Brazil for all."

Earlier this year Ronaldinho was reportedly considering a run for a Senate seat in Bolsonaro's party, but the move did not materialise.

Bolsonaro in lead 

Polls published on Saturday show the far-right candidate will win Sunday's first-round, and then face a dead heat race against left-leaning Fernando Haddad on Oct.28.

RECOMMENDED

Other famous Brazilian footballers endorsed Bolsonaro, including Tottenham's Lucas Moura and former AC Milan defender Cafu.

Retired racing driver Emerson Fittipaldi also endorsed the far-right candidate.

Bolsonaro's political platform mixes public security concerns, insults to minorities, pro-business ideas and conservative religion.

The far-right candidate barely campaigned since Sept.6, when he was stabbed by a man who said he was upset about racial slurs made by Bolsonaro.

Last week, women's groups around Latin America's largest country organised protests against Bolsonaro, but that didn't stop his political momentum.

The national team's biggest star, Neymar, has steered clear of making any public statements about the election. Four years ago he endorsed right-leaning Aecio Neves, who narrowly lost to the re-elected president, Dilma Rousseff.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone