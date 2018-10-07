POLITICS
2 MIN READ
UFC: Massive brawl as Nurmagomedov scores submission win over McGregor
Unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov stretches his professional record to 27-0 as he ends Irish fighter Conor McGregor's attempt to win back the Ultimate Fighting Championship title.
UFC: Massive brawl as Nurmagomedov scores submission win over McGregor
Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) fights Conor McGregor (blue gloves) during UFC 229 at T-Mobile Arena, LA, USA. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
October 7, 2018

Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov ended Irish fighter Conor McGregor's attempt to win back the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title when he sealed a brutal submission victory with a rear naked choke hold in the fourth round on Saturday.

The win prompted a mass brawl to break out in and around the cage, with a red-shirted fan landing several blows on McGregor before security intervened.

Nurmagomedov dominated the fight, taking McGregor down early and smothering him with his wrestling skills and, behind on the judge's scorecards, the Irishman was left with no choice but to throw a succession of punches in the third round.

RECOMMENDED

Nurmagomedov undefeated in 27 matches 

Exhausted by the fourth round, Nurmagomedov took the former two-weight champion's back and sank in the choke to stretch his professional record to 27-0 and hand the Irishman his second defeat in the UFC. 

The UFC touted Saturday’s showdown as the biggest fight in the organisation's 25-year history.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi