Cameroonians are voting in an election on Sunday widely expected to extend the 36-year rule of President Paul Biya and confirm his place as one of Africa's last multi-decade leaders.

A victory for Biya, who has ruled since 1982, would usher in a seventh term for the 85-year-old and see him stay until at least the age of 92, bucking a tentative trend in Africa where many countries have installed presidential term limits.

The only current African president to have ruled longer is Equatorial Guinea's Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

It would maintain a long held status quo in the oil and cocoa producing Central African country where, despite relative economic stability and growth of over 4 percent a year since Biya was last elected in 2011, many of its 24 million citizens live in deep poverty. Most have only known one president.

"I've come early to avoid queues... I've done my civic duty, now we wait for the results," said Joelle, 51, who was the second person to vote at the Bastos public school polling station in the capital Yaounde.

Looming over the polls is a secessionist uprising in the Anglophone Northwest and Southwest regions that has cost hundreds of lives and forced thousands to flee either to the French-speaking regions or into neighbouring Nigeria.

Ghost towns remain, where the few who have stayed say they are afraid to go out and vote.

Rudulf Arrey ventured out for a campaign rally the other day in Cameroon, knowing the simple act of civic curiosity could kill him.

Separatists who declared an English-speaking state have threatened people who wander the streets, and so have government security forces who try to maintain order, the 24-year-old in Mamfe town in the Southwest region told The Associated Press.

"If you are caught they may kill you," he said of the separatists' scattered, ragtag forces who have vowed to disrupt Sunday's presidential election. Meanwhile, patrolling security personnel "at times ... are very hostile to people around."

The growing fight over language in an officially bilingual country has killed about 400 people and sent more than 200,000 people fleeing Cameroon's Southwest and Northwest regions. Bodies are found in the forest. Schools have been burned or shut down.

What began as protests two years ago by teachers and lawyers in the English-speaking regions against what they called the marginalisation by majority French speakers turned deadly after the government cracked down.

The separatists emerged, cheered on by some in Cameroon's diaspora including the United States.

Then fringe groups became violent, clashing with security forces that have been a close ally of the US in regional counter-terror efforts but face accusations of human rights abuses. Panicked civilians are caught in the middle.

