Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, appeared in court on Sunday (October 7) for the first hearing in the fraud trial against her, in which she is alleged to have misused state funds in ordering catered meals.

The start of the trial is the latest chapter in a saga intensely scrutinised in Israel - but dismissed by the Netanyahu as another "absurd" attempt to discredit them.

The veteran premier himself faces possible charges in separate corruption investigations, leading to speculation that he will eventually be forced to step down.

She was charged in June with fraud and breach of trust and of aggravated fraudulent receipt of goods. If convicted, Sara Netanyahu could face up to five years in prison.