A Bulgarian journalist who reported on an investigation into alleged corruption involving European Union (EU) funds has been murdered in the Danube town of Ruse, authorities said on Sunday.

Prosecutors in the Balkan country said that the body of 30-year-old Viktoria Marinova was found in a park in Ruse on Saturday. They identified her only by her initials.

"It is about rape and murder," Interior Minister Mladen Marinov told reporters. He said there was no evidence to suggest the murder was related to Marinova's work and there was no information that she had been threatened.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov told reporters: "I am convinced it is a matter of time before the murder would be revealed. The best criminologists were sent to Ruse, let's not press them. A large amount of DNA had been obtained."

Police are expected to disclose more details on Monday.

"Her death was caused by blows to the head and suffocation, and her mobile phone, car keys, glasses and some of her clothing were missing," Ruse regional prosecutor Georgy Georgiev said.

