The Trump administration is moving forward with its plan to form an ‘Arab NATO’, dubbing it the Middle East Strategic Alliance. The plan is for US-allies in the region to form an alliance with a mandated focus on Iran.

The ‘Arab NATO’ is contentious given Trump's latest statement that became public on Tuesday that King Salman would “not be there for two weeks” without US-backing.

“I love the king, King Salman, but I said, ‘King, we’re protecting you. You might not be there for two weeks without us. You have to pay for your military, you have to pay.’"

Investigative journalist Bob Woodward’s book Fear: Trump in the White House alleges the Trump administration negotiated a $4 billion deal with Saudi Arabia to fund operations in Syria, according to a leaked conversation between Trump and his chief-of-staff John Kelly.

While the idea of an NATO-styled Arab security regime is not new, the push to form it is likely tied to Trump's election bid, as seen in his latest comments regarding his Saudi ally.

This is in line with Trump’s pressure on his Saudi ally to curb rising oil prices and pay for military support.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosted Arab foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman and Jordan to kickstart the 'Arab NATO'.

“All participants agreed on the need to confront threats from Iran directed at the region and the United States” said US State De­partment spokesperson Heather Nauert.

The statement pointed to “productive discussions” on forming the ‘Arab NATO’, based on “a united Gulf Cooperation Council”, without making mention of the ongoing Gulf crisis

Ratcheting up the pressure

The meeting came days after Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al Jubeir called for the overthrow of the Iranian government, asserting that the Islamic Republic was unlikely to change on its own.

"Unless the pressure internally is extremely intense, I don't believe they will open up," al Jubeir said at the United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) summit on Tuesday in New York.

The summit was also attended by Yossi Cohen, director of Israel's Mossad spy agency, Trump's national security advisor John Bolton, Former CIA director turned Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo as well as dignitaries from the UAE and Bahrain.

UAE ambassador Yousef al-Otaiba added his voice to the chorus, claiming that the Iranian threat was "existential".

"Gulf countries, Israel and the countries in the immediate vicinity are the ones at immedi­ate risk," he went on to say, seemingly building rapport with Israel over their common interest in countering the sphere of Iranian geopolitical influence.

The GCC states in attendance do not officially recognise Is­rael, yet seem to have found a common foe in Iran.

Otaiba himself reportedly met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last May during a 'chance encounter', where they discussed Iran, according to the AP.