Opposition groups in Syria's northwestern Idlib have completed the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the frontline, under the agreement between Russia and Turkey regarding the creation of a demilitarised zone, Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

No further details were immediately available.

All rebels in the demilitarised zone must withdraw heavy arms by Wednesday, and radical groups must leave by October 15, under the deal.

Naji Mustafa, a spokesman for the National Front for the Liberation of Syria affiliated with the Free Syria Army (FSA), told Anadolu Agency that the light weapons would remain and they would continue digging ditches as a measure against a possible attack by the Syrian regime.

"The removal of heavy weapons is being carried out with the coordination of Turkish authorities," he said.