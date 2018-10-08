Growth rates of real estate prices in Britain, and especially in London, have increasingly fallen since the Brexit referendum in June 2016.

The property market stagnation is mostly due to the Brexit process and stamp duties.

According to data published by the Office for National Statistics of the United Kingdom in July 2018, the lowest growth rate of housing prices was recorded in London at a negative annual growth rate of 0.7 percent.

The annual growth is at its lowest point since 2009, that was an outcome of the 2008 global financial crisis.

London, which accounts for 25 percent of Britain's flats and small houses market, is still the most expensive city of the UK with the average house price at $633,703.72 (£484,926) as compared to the UK average of $403,973.50 (£309,191).

Britain is due to leave the EU in March and the pound recently lost value against the euro last month amid no-deal angst.

A weaker currency should make UK houses more attractive to foreign buyers, but Brexit uncertainty is keeping them away.