KABUL — When Idrees Stanikzai announced his candidacy for one of Kabul’s 33 parliamentary seats, he broke with several long-held traditions of Afghan politics. From the start, everything he did seemed to go against conventional wisdom, but it was all by design.

Rather than plastering the Afghan capital with posters, banners and billboards that have come to dominate the city since campaigns began on September 28, Stanikzai travelled a distance of 139 kilometers to the Eastern province of Paktia to honour one of his political heroes, the controversial communist President, Najibullah Ahmadzai.

He formally launched his bid with a tweet from the gravesite of the slain Afghan leader.

It would be another 10 days before the 28-year-old put up his first campaign posters.

Though he is among a new wave of young Afghans vying for one of 249 seats in the Wolesi Jirga, the lower house of parliament, Stanikzai says his insistence on a slow and steady pace came from observing the campaign of one of the oldest candidates in the 2014 presidential polls.

“I don’t want to end up like Zalmai Rassoul. In the first days of his campaign he took off like a bullet, and by the end, it seemed like he had to be pushed and dragged to every event. I’d rather start slow and build speed,” Stanikzai said of the former foreign minister who was 71 at the time of his presidential bid.

Since then, he has continued to forgo the tried and true traditions of campaigning.

Instead of seeking the endorsement of a powerful warlord or the political establishment, Stanikzai is looking directly to the people for support and the most visible display of recognition came from his wife, Shkula Zadran. In a tweet that quickly went viral, she said: “My life partner, my friend and my love is going to compete in incoming parliamentary elections. Wish u all the best @Stanikzaiii.”

Stanikzai’s response, “They say behind every successful man there is a woman. In my case, there are two women behind my journey. a caring #Mom a loving #Wife,” was even more daring in a society where men rarely speak publicly about the female members of their families.

But Stanikzai insists he means every word.

Speaking to TRT World at his West Kabul campaign headquarters, he beams with pride as he describes the impact his mother has had on his life.

“Everything I am, everything I aspire to be, is because of my mother,” he says.

His appreciation for his mother’s devotion and drive — working with aid groups in Kabul and the southern province of Kandahar for more than 15 years — has also left a positive impression on his campaign.

As part of his nine-point plan for bringing change into The House of the People, Stanikzai wants to ensure that all Afghan women are given access to education. He does not shy away from bringing up girls' education whenever he's speaking to an audience. While addressing a group of more than 20 young men from a local boxing gym on a Sunday morning he repeated the point

But he is also careful to state that on this matter he does not want to break with the Afghan tradition, after all, his own mother and wife — from two entirely different generations — are both educated women.

“When I say education, I mean within the confines of Islam and Afghan values. Education does not mean Westernization, our people do not have to part with what makes us Afghan and the ideals of our religion in order to gain an education.”

Stanikzai’s need to clarify this point could be seen both as an exercise of caution on his part and a conscious course correction for the mistakes of two of his Afghan political idols, Amanullah Khan — the king who declared independence in 1919 — and Najibullah Ahmadzai — the nation’s last communist president.

Both men were derided in their time only to regain prominence in the decades after their deaths.

From Amanullah, Stanikzai has taken the king’s determination to ensure education for all Afghan women, and from Najibullah, Stanikzai wants to emulate his “willingness to sacrifice himself for the nation.”

Despite his admiration for both men, he is cautious not to repeat their chief mistake: “They wanted to move too fast, they didn’t understand that societal change can’t be rushed, it comes in time, in steps,” he says of his idols.

However, in a legislature plagued with accusations of corruption, smuggling and bribery, almost any steps Stanikzai and other young hopefuls want to take may be considered too drastic for the old guard in parliament.

The fact that he is running from Kabul, and not his home province of Kandahar, where he spent the majority of his life, may be one of the most obvious concessions to the political realities of the nation.