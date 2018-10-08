The year-old #MeToo movement has long failed to take root in India, but a Bollywood actress's accusations of sexual harassment appear to be emboldening women to speak out at last.

The first time actress Tanushree Dutta accused her co-star of sexually harassing her on set a decade ago, she was threatened with violence – and then ignored.

Dutta, however, in a recent interview accused well-known Bollywood actor Nana Patekar of inappropriate behaviour on a film set 10 years ago, sparking a chain reaction.

The global #MeToo phenomenon encouraged her to go public again and on Saturday to file a police complaint against Patekar, who issued a denial.

Dutta also alleged that filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri behaved inappropriately towards her while shooting a 2005 movie. Agnihotri's lawyer denied the "frivolous" claims.

Dutta said she has received threats, but she has also won support from several high-profile stars, while other actresses have now started to speak out about Bollywood's darker side.

India's Cine and TV Artistes Association said on Tuesday it was "highly regrettable" that a complaint filed by Dutta at the time had not been properly investigated and urged members who had suffered similar experiences to come forward.

"No apologies can suffice, hence we must resolve today to never allow such lapses to occur again," said a statement from the association published by Indian media.

Men in other sectors named

In recent days, #MeToo claims have also begun to surface against men in other sectors, including several top Indian newspaper editors, comedians and writers including a top-selling English language author.

Over the weekend a HuffPost India report published accusations against director Vikas Bahl, one of the four founders of Phantom Films, the edgy production house behind Netflix's first original Indian series, "Sacred Games."

Kangana Ranaut, an actress who worked with Bahl on "Queen," his 2014 hit film touching on female empowerment, came out and said that the director would "bury his face in my neck and hold me really tight."

"It took me a great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace," she told the India Today news channel.

On Friday Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, two fellow Phantom Films founders, announced on Twitter that they were dissolving the production company.

Kashyap released a further statement over the weekend saying they had not acted earlier because the alleged victim had not wanted to speak out until now.

"Now in hindsight and after taking stock of things myself, I can quite see how I was ill-advised," Kashyap said.

He added that the company had disciplined Bahl internally by suspending him and barring him from their premises.

Bahl has yet to comment publicly on the allegations.

Prashant Jha of the Hindustan Times became#MeToo's first casualty in the Indian media as he stepped down as Political Editor after a former colleague accused him of harassing her, NDTV reported.