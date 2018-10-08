Pakistan will begin talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package to stabilise its teetering economy and plug dwindling reserves, its finance minister said on Monday.

Former cricketer Imran Khan's new administration took office in August facing a balance-of-payments crisis, immediately launching a highly publicised austerity drive as it weighed up whether to seek an IMF bailout.

"The Prime Minister after consulting all the leading economists, today decided to begin talks with IMF," Finance Minister Asad Umar said in a video, posted on Facebook and Twitter.

Umar said the main purpose of the talks with Finance Minister Asad Umarbe is a "stabilisation recovery programme" to control the country's economic crisis.

IMF loan repeatedly sought

Pakistan has gone to the IMF repeatedly since the late 1980s. The last time was in 2013, when Islamabad got a $6.6 billion loan to tackle a similar crisis.

Umar did not specify the amount Pakistan would seek.

Analysts say Pakistan needs a loan of around $12 billion to turn the corner, but a diplomat told AFP in August that Islamabad is betting on a loan of at least $6.5 billion to get it through the crisis.