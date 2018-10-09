The first phase of local council elections ended on Monday in India-administered Kashmir amid tight security and a shutdown sponsored by pro-independence groups.

Authorities deployed tens of thousands of additional soldiers in the already highly militarised region for the elections, which are being held in four phases.

Voter turnout was slightly over eight percent in Muslim-dominated areas of the Kashmir valley, the heartland of anti-India dissent.

Armed police and soldiers guarded over 800 polling stations across the Indian-held portion of the disputed region as government forces laid razor wire and erected steel barricades on roads.

Protests and clashes

A curfew was in effect in parts of the city of Srinagar to prevent anti-India protests. Shops, businesses and most schools were closed as part of a strike called by pro-independence leaders.

Still, protests and clashes against Indian rule erupted at several places in Srinagar's outskirts and in northwestern Bandipora, where a woman was wounded by shotgun pellets fired by government forces, police and residents said.

India says the polls are a vital grassroots exercise to boost development and address civic issues.

Political pro-independence or pro-Pakistan leaders and armed rebel groups who challenge India's sovereignty over Kashmir have called for a boycott, saying the polls are an illegitimate exercise under military occupation.

Nearly 1.7 million residents are registered as voters for the urban polls. Village council elections will be held separately in November.

According to officials, 244 candidates have already been selected unopposed and there are no contestants for more than 170 out of a total of 1,145 council seats.