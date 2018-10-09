TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey and US troops begin training for joint patrols in Syria's Manbij
Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says Turkey and US will soon conduct "common united patrolling activities" in the northern Syrian city, a deal two NATO allies agreed in June.
Turkey and US troops begin training for joint patrols in Syria's Manbij
Turkey's independent patrolling in Manbij has been "continuing as planned" since June 18, Turkey's defence minister Hulusi Akar says. / AA Archive
Emre İrenEmre İren
October 9, 2018

Turkish and US soldiers are beginning joint training on combined patrols in Manbij, northern Syria, on Tuesday, Turkey's defence minister announced.

"As of today the Turkish and US Armed Forces began joint training on combined patrolling activities, which will be held in the region, as part of the Manbij Roadmap and Security Principles," Hulusi Akar told Anadolu Agency on Tuesday.

He said the first group of US personnel arrived in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey on October 2 for training, adding, "Following the completion of training, common united patrolling activities will begin in an effort to establish stability and security in the region and to prevent terrorist activities in the future."

Turkey's independent patrolling in Manbij has been "continuing as planned" since June 18, he added.

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the US focuses on the withdrawal of PKK/YPG terrorists from the city to stabilise the region, which is in the northeast of the Aleppo province in northern Syria.

PKK/YPG will be 'buried in the trenches'

RECOMMENDED

Citing recent reports of the PKK/YPG terror group surrounding the Manbij district centre with trenches and embankments, Akar said: "We have given the necessary warnings to US authorities regarding the matter but have also taken our own measures."

"The terror group must know that when the time and place comes it will be buried in the trenches it has dug," he warned.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken 40,000 lives, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

As agreed by the two NATO allies in June, Turkish and US forces are currently carrying out patrols in Manbij, but those are independent of each other. Training is the last step before the two countries carry out joint patrols.

Turkey has been infuriated with Washington’s support for YPG and prior to the June agreement it had threatened to push on with a ground offensive against the group in Manbij despite the presence of US troops there.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US proposes critical minerals trade bloc aimed at countering China in rare move with allies
Erdogan, Sisi push Türkiye-Egypt cooperation as Gaza crisis, regional conflicts dominate talks
Gulf Clan, major Colombia drug cartel, halts peace talks after Trump-Petro pact