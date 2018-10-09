The low voter turn out for local municipality elections held in India-administered Kashmir on Monday came as a jolt to the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Experts on the ground say the BJP was expecting a medium to high voter turnout in order to assert its policies in the disputed territory and also portray it as a success to the people across the country to garner votes for the upcoming general elections in 2019.

"Normally Kashmiri people used to participate in the local government polls over governance-related issues only without relating it to the future of the region or its status as a disputed territory," said Hameeda Nayeem, a Kashmiri human rights activist.

"But the BJP government in New Delhi wants to make these local body elections a national issue and portray it positively as a seal of approval for its occupation in Kashmir."

The region's two main pro-India political parties, the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party boycotted the polls, citing fears over the possible removal of the Article 35A of the constitution, which bars Indians from outside the disputed territory from buying land there.

It confers special status to the permanent residents of India-administered Kashmir, thereby maintaining its Muslim-majority character.

India's Supreme Court recently delayed the hearing until January 2019 for the case challenging Article 35A – which had been promulgated by a presidential order in 1954.

Many argue the BJP seeks to change the demography of the Muslim-majority region by tampering with the land ownership laws.

Though New Delhi projected the civic polls as a vital grassroots exercise to boost development and address civic issues, many locals on the ground described them as "an illegitimate exercise under a military occupation."

Almost 1.7 million residents are registered as voters for the urban polls, which are being held after a gap of 13 years. Village council elections will be held separately in November.

First of the four-phase polls were held on Monday, while the other phases will be held on October 10, 13 and 16.

According to officials, 244 candidates have already been selected unopposed, and there are no contestants for more than 170 out of a total of 1,145 council seats.

Voter turnout on Monday was slightly over eight percent in Muslim-dominated areas of the Kashmir valley, the heartland of anti-India dissent.

Naseer Ganai, a senior journalist from the region, told TRT World that, "In the past, voter turnout from rural areas used to be considerably higher as compared to urban areas since the people usually did not pay heed to the strike and boycott calls by separatist of pro-independence groups."

The last time local body elections were held in India-administered Kashmir in 2005, it came one year after India and Pakistan had held peace talks following a four year pause in diplomacy.

It had also come at the heels of a brutal crackdown by the Indian military to subdue the first wave of rebellion in the disputed Kashmir valley.

In 2008, a government decision — later revoked — to transfer land to a Hindu shrine in Kashmir set off a summer of protests. The following year, the alleged rape and murder of two young women by government forces set off fresh violence.

In 2010, the trigger for protests was a police investigation into allegations that soldiers shot dead three civilians and then staged a fake gunbattle to make it appear the dead were militants and claim rewards for the killings.