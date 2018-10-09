On October 6, 2018, in Washington DC, internet trolls and Evangelical Christians celebrated the birth of their baby: the American Trollvangelical.

The creature has been gestating for years in a vat of viscous spite somewhere beneath the streets of the nation’s capital. On the day Brett Kavanaugh became a Supreme Court justice, this beast burst through the walls of its underground womb and crowned itself king of our republic.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation process stitched together a culture of crass harassment online and unyielding white Evangelical fanaticism into one hideous Frankenstein, composed from rotting ideas revived by lightning fast connectivity.

In more precise terms, the Trollvangelical isn’t exactly some escaped laboratory monster, but a new American political species in the country’s already vast menagerie. Although they number in the millions, they are by no means a majority of the country. They are, in fact, a minority among all Americans and even among those who call themselves Christians.

But they are an extremely powerful minority, who have set their eyes on ensuring minority rule in the United States. Some prefer an exclusively white rule in the US, and others an exclusively pious one.

Either way, their plan means making sure a minority seizes control over the future of the country.

Authoritarianism and outraged zealotry combine in the Trollvangelical to create a crisis for the concept of representative government.

Over the last month, online and offline, trolls and evangelicals, who used to be more distinct factions of American political life, have started to sound more and more the same, picking up ideas from each other on ways to revel in the fear and rage of strangers, especially women who were survivors of sexual assault.

Trolls always knew they can wound others psychologically by glorifying rape or denying the trauma of sexual assault survivors. The last month has provided them with a countless opportunities to make bad pain hurt even worse.

On Saturday, white nationalist and reactionary trolls took pleasure in the idea of doing away with reproductive rights and even the right of women to vote.

Evangelicals enjoyed a victory against democracy, managing to compel just 50 senators, out of 100, to help them take away the rights of millions of women yet to be born.

One thing trolls don’t care about is lying. Accuse someone of some baseless claim, and watch their reaction.

Trollvangelicals revel in dishonesty, too, learning just how fun it can be to break a few commandments, something trolls have known all along.