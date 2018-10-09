European Union leaders reached a "deal" on migration during the June 29 European Council summit, agreeing on the need to 'set-up' asylum processing centers across North Africa, to try to stem the migrant flow into Europe which is already at an all-time low.

The processing centres are planned for the North African nations of Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Libya.

Since the Summit, no EU country has stepped up to create any of these centers, including France, whose president Emmanuel Macron pushed for the idea during the summit.

But no country has actually agreed to host a processing centre.

Morocco: 'Are we partners or objects to you?'

On the contrary, North African countries clearly voiced rejections of the proposed plans.

"Are we partners or just a neighbour you're afraid of?" asked Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in an interview with the German national daily Die, questioning Europe's attitude.

"The EU can't ask Morocco to help with migration and the fight against terrorism and treat the country like an object."

"Morocco rejects and has always rejected these kinds of methods for managing the issues of migration flows," he concluded.

Tunisia: 'The answer is no'

Bourita's sentiment was shared by the range of North African states. The proposal was also made to Tunisia by both Germany and Italy.

"The answer is a clear no", clarified Tahar Cherif, Tunisian Ambassador to the EU.

“We have neither the capacity nor the means to organise these detention centres. We are already suffering a lot from what is happening in Libya, which has been the effect of European action.”

'Algeria takes back its children'

Algeria has also rejected the proposed deal, while cementing ties with Germany through a positive visit by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Algiers in late September.

An agreement was reached between the countries on speeding up court extradition requests of Algerian nationals in exchange for the repatriation of Algerian 'illegals' by Berlin.

“Algeria takes back its children,” said Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia, speaking on the nearly 3,700 Algerians awaiting deportation in Germany.

Chancellor Merkel's visit to Algeria coincided with the forced retirement of the Algerian National Army's high commanders of the Air Force and Land Forces. It would be followed by the firing of nearly a dozen generals, and the investigation of more for abuse of power.

"Algeria does battle for the rest of the international community,” he said, by preventing “20,000 to 30,000 people annually from entering Algeria illegally” noted Ouyahia, implying that Algeria prevented them from making the crossing into Europe.

Libya: 'Take your money elsewhere'

Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini visited Tripoli in late-June to convince Libyan authorities to accept the deal. Salvini is a renowned anti-immigration far right-wing politician who has been widely accredited with the rise of xenophobia and populism in Italy, and most recently threatened to close Italy's airports if Germany begins repatriating migrants to Italy.