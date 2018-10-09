Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad granted general amnesty on Tuesday to army deserters both within Syria and those outside the country, a move that could boost the return of refugees who fled violence in their war-torn country.

The decree, published by regime media, said the amnesty did not include "criminals" and those on the run unless they turn themselves into authorities.

Deserters in Syria have four months to do so; those abroad have six months.

Since Syria's conflict began in March 2011, tens of thousands of people have either deserted their posts or defected and joined rebels trying to remove Assad from power. The amnesty also includes draft dodgers.

Fears the returnees would be tortured

The new amnesty does not include army defectors, some of whom are still fighting against the regime, mostly in the northwestern province of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in the country.

The amnesty could encourage the return of refugees, some of whom have not been able to go back home because they were blacklisted for running away from military service.

Other men have feared that if they return they would be punished or forced to join the military.