One morning in mid-July, as the sun was beating down, Ahmet Ustunel ran a last-minute check on his kayaking gear. He was in Istanbul's sleepy town of Beykoz, located on the northern fringe of the city, preparing for a practice run in the Bosphorus Strait, which divides Istanbul between the Asian and European continents.

He tightened the straps on his life jacket, used his hands to feel his way around the kayak and adjusted the rudder. He then pushed some buttons on a handheld GPS device.

He stacked his personal belongings — a water bottle, a cell phone wrapped in a plastic bag, and a long white cane — in the front compartment of a blue-coloured kayak.

Before settling in the seat, and sliding into the clear water that shone like a million floating pearls, he put on a U2 song on a small stereo that was fixed on his trainer’s kayak. For someone who is blind music is the white cane in the sea.

Ustunel was three years old when doctors diagnosed him with retinoblastoma, a cancer that left him completely blind.

A blind man feels more disadvantaged on water, he says.

“On the ground you have physical contact with the street constantly. You can find little things to orient yourself, like maybe a crack on the sidewalk It gives you an idea of where you are.

“But on the water you don't have anything. It's all open. You don't have your cane. You don't have any kind of contact with the surroundings,” he told TRT World.

Ustunel, who grew up in Istanbul, and then went on to become a school teacher for visually impaired kids in the United States, wants to paddle a kayak across the strait all by himself.

While blind people have kayaked before, and in far more dangerous places, most of them have been athletes. They also had someone’s help: someone guiding them over bluetooth or giving verbal cues of where to turn or what to avoid.

Ustunel, on the other hand, is depending on a navigational system, which he has conceived for the blind who want to row on their own, he says.

“People put obstacles in their mind and that becomes a really big problem. Not seeing is not an obstacle for Ahmet which makes things easier,” said Seda Tunca, his trainer, a few days before he made the attempt.

“He can't see, but he is definitely one of the best students I have ever had.”

What makes Ustunel so determined to achieve this target has a lifelong story.

Stubborn as a goat

When you are blind, Ustunel says, you learn to do things differently. It's a matter of patience and, in few cases, obstinacy.

"I was very stubborn. If someone said I couldn't do this or that, I would do exactly that. You know as they say, I was stubborn as a goat."

Take the bicycle.

When he was growing up, he says, there weren't many tandem bikes around. His cousins would ride their own bicycles in a little town of Turkey’s Samsun province, and Ustunel always wanted to ride beside them. And so he memorised the details of his surrounding environment.

"There was a street, with not much traffic, in the middle of which there was gravel and on the sides there was grass, and as long as you kept in the middle you felt different texture and I used to get close to the grass as much as I can so if I fall there I don’t hurt myself."

But there were of course many bruises and cuts, when he fell while running or climbing trees.

It wasn’t easy or fun all the time.

He was taught how to use the long cane early on. "I knew the theoretical side of it but not the practical application. I was dependent on someone to take me to school."

When he was around 13 he heard from friends about an institution where blind kids learned how to go out on their own.

His parents hesitated in the beginning, saying he was too young to step out independently. But he kept insisting until he was enrolled in a training school in the mid-1990s.

"I didn't have enough self confidence to cross the street. So one time I was crossing a busy street in Kadikoy with my instructor and he just disappeared. I was holding his arm and he just disappears."

Ustunel stood by himself on a side-street amid a crowd of strangers.

"I waited for 10 minutes and then just asked around if it was safe to cross the street and then from the sidewalk I kept asking until I reached the building."

His instructor was inside having tea, Ustunel says. "I said 'what the hell man' and he was like that's the last lesson …now you have the confidence."

After that experience Ustunel ventured out of his home on his own for the first time, on a trip from Kadikoy to Bostanci. It was only years later, however, that he found out his mother had quietly followed him all the way to make sure nothing happened to him.

"I have been very lucky with this project," Ustunel said, about his solo cross-Bosphorus kayaking attempt.

“I have been able to find all the right people." Or maybe all the right people found him.